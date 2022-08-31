Wetherspoon pubs and hotels to 'remain open at all times' despite energy crisis

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s outlets are spread across the UK and Republic of Ireland and the average trading hours of each of the pubs are from 8am until midnight seven days a week.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “ We are aware of reports that say some pubs might be forced to close or only open certain hours.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We understand the very difficult predicament that some pubs and restaurants face with hugely rising overheads including, but not only, energy costs.

Pub operator J D Wetherspoon has said it will keep its 851 pubs and 57 hotels open, despite the impact of rising energy costs on the hospitality sector.