What I learnt about opportunities for Yorkshire from eye-opening visit to Pakistan: James Mason

One place however that always fascinated yet eluded me was South Asia and in particularly Pakistan.

I grew up in Bradford with many Pakistani friends and was fascinated by the food, the language and culture of this warm and friendly community.

Visiting the country however seemed a remote possibility so when the opportunity to lead on a trade mission with the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce came about earlier this year, I jumped at the chance from both a professional and personal point of view.

James Mason meeting with business owners at the Karachi Chamber of Commerc

Along with a select number of other Chambers of Commerce in Birmingham, Manchester and London and organised by the International Trade Center we visited the major trading cities of Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot.

The purpose was twofold. To gain an in-depth knowledge of the business environment and specific market requirements to import from Pakistan and develop direct contacts with potential suppliers in the country for our members with a specific focus on female entrepreneurs.

Due to political unrest, at the time of arrival, Pakistan had just been placed on the UN's red list of countries not to travel to as it was deemed too dangerous. Whilst this may have been the case, our experience was one of only safety, warmth and enlightenment.

Yes, the military controlled government is perhaps the biggest challenge that is affecting stability in both society and the economy and certainly a challenge when trying to build new and trusted trade relations but the vast number of high quality and innovative businesses producing clothing, handicrafts, foodstuffs and sportswear is phenomenal.

James Mason with Awais Raoof, Chairman of the University of Lahore

For example, Pakistan is the world's biggest manufacturer of footballs with most of the balls used at the FIFA World Cup in 2022 made in Sialkot.

Such are the trade opportunities that exist, it is no wonder that Yorkshire businesses, many with already established Pakistani have strong trading partnerships with the country as we are keen to encourage more.

Whilst on this groundbreaking trip I took the opportunity to visit the University of Lahore, one of the most progressive and innovative learning institutions in the world.

Organised by prominent Bradford businessman Dr Amjad Pervez I witnessed a focus on entrepreneurship and business creativity from students that will certainly become the commercial leaders of the future.

Pakistan is a country of extremes. From destitution visible poverty on the streets to overt wealth and modernisation. From stunning natural beauty to third world infrastructure in places. It is grossly misunderstood but the headlines we read do stem from the political dynamics that cannot be ignored. Solve this (easier said than done) and the immeasurable potential of a country with the fifth largest population in the world will be unlocked.

The international expertise within our Chamber is perhaps the best kept secret in the region. Between us we speak multiple languages and have expertise in importing and exporting advice, training and documentation approval.

Going forward I expect our focus to be on creating new global opportunities for our members as the effects of Brexit take hold with trips to Rwanda and New York in May planned as a part of a series of international missions we will lead on.