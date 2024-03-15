What is the Groucho Club? Private members club set to open new branch in Yorkshire

The Groucho Club will open new premises at Bretton Hall, near Wakefield, in 2026.

The Grade II*-listed building, in the heart of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, will be the first permanent location outside the capital in the club's 39-year history.

The venue, to be called Groucho Bretton, will have 40 bedrooms and be open to non-members.

But what is the Groucho Club?

The Groucho Club is a private members' club founded in 1985 and located on Dean Street in London's Soho.

It was named after Julius Henry "Groucho" Marx – an American comedian, actor, writer, and singer who performed in film and vaudeville and on television, radio, and the stage.

Groucho Marx made 26 films but was most notably known as the host of the game show You Bet Your Life.

Bretton Hall, Wakefield, will be the home of the north's Groucho Club.

The club’s members mainly come from industries such as publishing, media, entertainment and arts.

The Groucho has boasted members including Cara Delevingne, Nick Grimshaw, Harry Styles, Caroline Flack, Jarvis Cocker, Lily Allen, Melvyn Bragg, Stephen Fry, Noel Gallagher, Luke Pasqualino and Rachel Weisz.

The club also holds an extensive assortment of modern artwork, meticulously selected by Nicki Carter.

A Goldsmiths graduate from the YBA era, she transitioned from her previous role as a waitress to become the club's most-tenured staff member.

In 2010, as a counterbalance to conventional awards, The Groucho Club Maverick Award was launched.

The award recognised individuals who have defied norms within their respective fields.

It honours those who have made substantial cultural and artistic impacts over the preceding year, whether on a national or global scale.

The new Groucho Club in Yorkshire is a venture has been put together by Groucho owners Artfarm and Yorkshire real estate investor Rushbond Group.

They have an agreement in place with Wakefield Council to develop the site with the support of the sculpture park.

Ewan Venters, chief executive of Artfarm, said: “This is possibly the most exciting venture in the 39-year history of The Groucho.

“We have done pop-ups at literary and music festivals in the past, but this will be the first time we have set up a permanent home outside of Soho.

“Groucho Bretton will have a life of its own, separate from the original Groucho, but equally with a uniquely eclectic style and personality rooted in both people and place.”

The hospitality business bought The Groucho in 2022 in a deal reported to be worth £40 million.