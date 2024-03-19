Whitaker Tankers: family-owned Hull shipping firm acquired by marine fuel specialists
Whitakers operates a fleet of sea going tankers and specialises in ship bunkering services.
Mark Whitaker, managing director, whose family has owned the business for 144 years, said: “The success of the Whitaker business has only been achieved through the incredible hard work and professionalism of our staff ashore and afloat - and as there will be no changes in this regard. We are confident that there will be a smooth transition to the new owners, of whom we wish the very best in their new venture.”
The Whitaker family were represented by a legal team from Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP.
James Hills, managing director of Lindsay Blee added: “We look forward with excitement to working together with the Whitaker team and building upon their well established success and reputation for quality and service.”
