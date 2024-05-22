Pescado Lounge will open at the former Michelin-listed Star Inn The Harbour on Dock end in Whitby on Thursday May 30.

Heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, creating a variety of cosy drinking and dining areas to choose from. A ‘shell grotto’ mural decorates the back bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alturo Lounge in Malvern. Owner Loungers is opening it's latest venue, Pescado Lounge, at the former Michelin-listed Star Inn The Harbour on Dock end in Whitby next week. Picture: Bhagesh Sachania Photography

Pescado Lounge will serve an an all-day menu featuring coffee, brunch, dinner and drinks.

The all-day menu will include tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, as well as vegan and gluten-free menus.

Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for babies and toddlers.