Whitby's former Michelin-listed Star Inn The Harbour to reopen as Pescado Lounge following transformation, creating 30 new jobs
Pescado Lounge will open at the former Michelin-listed Star Inn The Harbour on Dock end in Whitby on Thursday May 30.
Heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, creating a variety of cosy drinking and dining areas to choose from. A ‘shell grotto’ mural decorates the back bar.
Pescado Lounge will serve an an all-day menu featuring coffee, brunch, dinner and drinks.
The all-day menu will include tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, as well as vegan and gluten-free menus.
Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for babies and toddlers.
Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be opening Pescado Lounge in Whitby. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference. They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.”