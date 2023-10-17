Whitby's Restaurant, Doncaster: Fish and chip shop named as one of ten best in UK
The shortlisted businesses entered the top 10 following a panel of judges’ intense review of their environmental standards, sustainability best practice methods, customer service and knowledge of the fish and chip industry.
One of the finalists is Whitby's Restaurant, Doncaster.
Awards organiser and president of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook says the category has welcomed many fantastic entries.
“While the challenges facing the fish and chip industry have been prominent in the headlines, the judges at the National Fish and Chip Awards are seeing how hard businesses are working to ensure the experience of coming into their restaurants remains second to none", Mr Crook said.
“We’re proud of how they are going above and beyond to continue serving this British classic and it’s an honour to be able to champion the entrants.”
The award category sponsor Seafood from Iceland’s Project Manager Björgvin Þór Björgvinsson, adds: “Showing our support and appreciation for the Restaurant of the Year finalists is a real joy. Excellency at every touchpoint of these businesses has been clearly evident and it’s especially exciting and encouraging for Seafood from Iceland to see how UK fish and chip establishments are embracing where the future of fish on menus is heading.”
Renowned names from the industry will continue further inspections of the shortlist, including mystery visits to each, which will see the 10 scaled down to five competitors.
Crunch time will be on February 28, 2024, when the winner is announced at the awards ceremony at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.
The 10 restaurants hoping to dine out on the success of being a Restaurant of the Year finalists are:
Yorkshire
Whitby's Restaurant, Doncaster
Nottinghamshire
The Cod’s Scallops, West Bridgford
Gloucestershire
Malt and Anchor, Cirencester
The Chip Shed, Cheltenham
Bristol
Noah's, Bristol
Somerset
Knights Fish Restaurant, Glastonbury
Norfolk
Upstairs at No.1 Cromer, Cromer
Eric's Fish and Chips, Hunstanton
Hampshire
Shoal Winchester, Winchester
Devon
Pier Point, Torquay