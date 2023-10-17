Ten fish and chip restaurants in the UK have been selected for a chance to be named Restaurant of the Year at the prestigious National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 – including one based in Doncaster.

The shortlisted businesses entered the top 10 following a panel of judges’ intense review of their environmental standards, sustainability best practice methods, customer service and knowledge of the fish and chip industry.

One of the finalists is Whitby's Restaurant, Doncaster.

Awards organiser and president of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook says the category has welcomed many fantastic entries.

“While the challenges facing the fish and chip industry have been prominent in the headlines, the judges at the National Fish and Chip Awards are seeing how hard businesses are working to ensure the experience of coming into their restaurants remains second to none", Mr Crook said.

“We’re proud of how they are going above and beyond to continue serving this British classic and it’s an honour to be able to champion the entrants.”

The award category sponsor Seafood from Iceland’s Project Manager Björgvin Þór Björgvinsson, adds: “Showing our support and appreciation for the Restaurant of the Year finalists is a real joy. Excellency at every touchpoint of these businesses has been clearly evident and it’s especially exciting and encouraging for Seafood from Iceland to see how UK fish and chip establishments are embracing where the future of fish on menus is heading.”

Renowned names from the industry will continue further inspections of the shortlist, including mystery visits to each, which will see the 10 scaled down to five competitors.

Crunch time will be on February 28, 2024, when the winner is announced at the awards ceremony at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

The 10 restaurants hoping to dine out on the success of being a Restaurant of the Year finalists are:

Yorkshire

Whitby's Restaurant, Doncaster

Nottinghamshire

The Cod’s Scallops, West Bridgford

Gloucestershire

Malt and Anchor, Cirencester

The Chip Shed, Cheltenham

Bristol

Noah's, Bristol

Somerset

Knights Fish Restaurant, Glastonbury

Norfolk

Upstairs at No.1 Cromer, Cromer

Eric's Fish and Chips, Hunstanton

Hampshire

Shoal Winchester, Winchester

Devon