Whitby's The Stables restaurant officially reopens following six-month closure for renovation

Whitby’s The Stables restuaurant has reopened to customers following a multi-million pound refurbishment, which has taken six months to renovate the Inn’s bar and restaurant area.

It is the first phase of the renovation from owners The Inn Collection Group, which has also seen refurbishments carried out to the existing nine bedrooms at the site, which were originally converted from the 17th Century stable block.

Ongoing works are creating a brand new accommodation block on the site and will raise the number of available guest rooms by 30 to 39 once completed in the Autumn.

Representatives from Whitby’s RNLI lifeboat crew and station were present, along with restuarant manager Laura Wilson, to cut the ceremonial ribbon to declare the inn officially open.

The Stables team celebrate the restaurant reopening with the RNLI and the Bread and Butter Theatre Company.

Bill Insgate and his Fisherman Friend will provide plenty of tall tales of their fishing prowess as Fool’s Paradise and The Bread and Butter Theatre Company provide some light-hearted, witty repartee.

As part of the team-up with the RNLI to show tjheir appreciation to our local lifeboat station’s team, The Stables is donating £1,000 to the charity.

They have also created special cocktails that are available throughout May, with £1 from each purchase being donated to the RNLI.

General manager Laura Wilson said: “I’m really excited that we’re back to welcoming locals and visitors alike to The Stables.

Sim Leech and Garry Gifford from the Bread and Butter Theatre Company.

“It has been a comprehensive refurbishment and I can’t wait for people to see what has been created.

"It looks fantastic and whilst it is a new look, the pub hasn’t lost any of its character.

“All the changes that have been made have been done to improve The Stables and I’m confident people are going to see that when they come to visit.

“We’ve kept all the staff we had prior to the refurbishment so there are all of the familiar faces our regular customers are used to seeing plus real quality to those guys too.

The Stables manager Laura Wilson prepares to cut the ribbon to officially mark the reopening.

"We’ve gone from a team of about 12 up to 50.