White Cloth Hall food hall: Owners of the oldest pub in Leeds Whitelock’s Ale House to transform White Cloth Hall into food and drink hall
The Grade II White Cloth Hall near the Corn Exchange will be transformed into an exciting new food and drink hall in early 2024, and will champion Leeds’ thriving independent food and drink scene.
Originally built in 1775 as a market for merchants to sell undyed or ‘white’ cloth, White Cloth Hall has hosted various Leeds businesses over the past 250 years.
The Whitelock’s team will be taking on all three existing units, which most recently housed Pizza Express, a BrewDog bar and a hairdressers - returning the premises to a single, unified space.
White Cloth Hall will work closely with independent drinks producers from across the region such as Kirkstall Brewery, Anthology and Whitewood Distilling and will provide a platform for the best local independent food traders.
Managing Director Ed Mason and the Whitelock’s team took over and relaunched Whitelock’s in 2012 and most recently opened The Meanwood Tavern in 2022.
White Cloth Hall is set to open in Spring 2024 and is open to enquiries from local independent food and drink traders.
Ed Mason, Whitelock’s Ale House Managing Director said: “This is such a beautiful and iconic building - we’re really excited about taking it over.
"At Whitelock’s we celebrate and support local independent breweries and food and drink suppliers - and we’re looking forward to doing the same at White Cloth Hall, on an even bigger scale”