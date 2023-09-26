All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

White Cloth Hall food hall: Owners of the oldest pub in Leeds Whitelock’s Ale House to transform White Cloth Hall into food and drink hall

The owners of the oldest pub in Leeds Whitelock’s Ale House have announced their acquisition of a new premises in the heart of Leeds city centre – and are set to transform it into a bustling food and drink hall ready for 2024.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST

The Grade II White Cloth Hall near the Corn Exchange will be transformed into an exciting new food and drink hall in early 2024, and will champion Leeds’ thriving independent food and drink scene.

Originally built in 1775 as a market for merchants to sell undyed or ‘white’ cloth, White Cloth Hall has hosted various Leeds businesses over the past 250 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Whitelock’s team will be taking on all three existing units, which most recently housed Pizza Express, a BrewDog bar and a hairdressers - returning the premises to a single, unified space.

Most Popular
(From left to right: Nick Robertson (Head Chef), Dave Herbert (Operations Manager), Beth Templeton (General Manager), Ed Mason (Owner & MD), Kot Zlatkauskaite (Assistant Manager)(From left to right: Nick Robertson (Head Chef), Dave Herbert (Operations Manager), Beth Templeton (General Manager), Ed Mason (Owner & MD), Kot Zlatkauskaite (Assistant Manager)
(From left to right: Nick Robertson (Head Chef), Dave Herbert (Operations Manager), Beth Templeton (General Manager), Ed Mason (Owner & MD), Kot Zlatkauskaite (Assistant Manager)

White Cloth Hall will work closely with independent drinks producers from across the region such as Kirkstall Brewery, Anthology and Whitewood Distilling and will provide a platform for the best local independent food traders.

Managing Director Ed Mason and the Whitelock’s team took over and relaunched Whitelock’s in 2012 and most recently opened The Meanwood Tavern in 2022.

White Cloth Hall is set to open in Spring 2024 and is open to enquiries from local independent food and drink traders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ed Mason, Whitelock’s Ale House Managing Director said: “This is such a beautiful and iconic building - we’re really excited about taking it over.

"At Whitelock’s we celebrate and support local independent breweries and food and drink suppliers - and we’re looking forward to doing the same at White Cloth Hall, on an even bigger scale”

Related topics:Leeds