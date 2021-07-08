White Oak allocates £20m of lending to businesses across Yorkshire

Andy Davies, managing director of White Oak Leases & Loans

The funding is one of White Oak’s regional allocations with the lender set to provide at least a further £275m to businesses across the year.

The £20m pot is aimed at helping businesses in Yorkshire as they look for growth. The funding is accessible via a number of products offered by White Oak including business loans and asset finance solutions.

White Oak has also allocated funds per sector with over £60m ring-fenced for solicitors, the firm's most active sector. The construction industry has been allocated over £25m with more than £20m going to the manufacturing sector. The accountancy sector has been allocated over £15m in support.

White Oak said it has been committed to supporting businesses throughout the challenging Covid-19 pandemic and provided £396.6 m in Government-backed CBILS loans, with the lender’s loan book also passing the milestone of £500m.

Businesses in Yorkshire have received £33.4m from White Oak in CBILS lending. A £250,000 loan was recently provided to a manufacturing company in Yorkshire to help purchase machinery and another £250,000 CBILS loan provided to help a Rotherham-based solicitor with their working capital requirements.

White Oak has almost 200 UK-based professionals who have approved loans for SMEs and mid-sized corporates around the country with 80 per cent lent to SMEs outside of London.

Andy Davies, managing director of White Oak Leases & Loans, said: “We are very proud of the role we’ve played in supporting businesses across the UK through what has been the most challenging period in modern times.