Why a digital visualisation firm has created interactive games for the polyhalite fertiliser mine in North Yorkshire

The augmented reality and three interactive PC games were originally piloted during Scarborough Science and Engineering Week, which was attended by more than 2,000 young people from the area together with 30 local, regional, and national employers.

The four interactive games focus on farming with polyhalite, the processing of the mineral, an augmented reality mining experience, and a cyber security challenge produced in conjunction with GCHQ.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will now be incorporated into Anglo American’s education outreach programme, which aims to equip disadvantaged students to achieve their potential and promote STEM careers across the North Yorkshire coast.

Animmersion UK

The games will be used at careers fairs, school presentations and community events to offer students an insight into the engineering behind the Woodsmith Project, the specialist skills and careers needed at the company and how polyhalite fertiliser can drive more sustainable farming.

Andi Liddell, a director at Animmersion UK, said: “Each game creates an engaging scenario that gives young people an insight into the skills and critical thinking required within the science and engineering sectors.