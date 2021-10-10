Why ambitious school leavers should consider apprenticeships

Matt Firth, engineer at Harrogate Spring Water.

Matt Firth from Harrogate Spring Water made the statement after recent figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggested England has the highest university tuition fees in the developed world.

The 22-year-old said apprenticeships offer young people a debt-free route into ‘exciting and rewarding’ careers at a time when university education can be expensive.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Harrogate Spring Water, Mr Firth is responsible for keeping the lines running at the plant, keeping everything in good working order and overseeing millions of pounds’ worth of highly advanced manufacturing machinery.

He joined the company as one of its first engineering apprentices, aged 17. He worked his way through the ranks and is now a fully qualified engineer.

“I’ve learnt so much from my very first day back in 2015, and I’m lucky enough to be working on some of the most technically advanced projects on one of the most environmentally efficient facilities in the world,” he said.

Mr Firth began his apprenticeship with Harrogate Spring Water straight from his studies at King James’s School in Knaresborough.

He added: “Choosing to go straight into an apprenticeship after leaving school meant I could start earning while learning, and thanks to that decision I’ve recently been able to buy my first home, which is something I’m very proud of.”

James Cain OBE, managing director of Harrogate Spring Water, said: ““The fact is, there are hundreds of Yorkshire companies running exciting programmes that offer gateways to high quality, rewarding careers across a range of sectors.

“I’d strongly recommend that ambitious young people look at apprenticeships. And for businesses across Yorkshire, now is a great time to invest in them.”

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you