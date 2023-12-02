Why Bethany Sanders of law firm Leigh Day is on a mission to support victims of injustice

It’s a scenario which seems to belong in a dystopian thriller, but it became a terrible reality for victims of the Windrush scandal.

You are suddenly denied access to healthcare and benefits and threatened with deportation, despite being an honest, law abiding UK citizen. In times of crisis, victims of injustice often rely on Bethany Sanders and her colleagues.

“We're very much known as a David v Goliath kind of firm with a commitment to righting wrongs,’’ said Ms Sanders, a specialist personal injury lawyer at law firm Leigh Day, who is also head of its Leeds office, “We're very proud of all the human rights work we do, such as that related to the Windrush scandal.”

This scandal first came to the public's attention in 2017, as it emerged that thousands of people were unable to prove their right to live the UK, through no fault of their own. The group affected became known as the Windrush Generation, named after HMT Empire Windrush, which arrived in the UK in 1948 bringing hundreds of passengers from Jamaica, who were travelling to help re-build post-war Britain.

Bethany Sanders, Partner at Leigh Day and head of the law firm's new Leeds office. (Photograph by Jon Parker Lee)

The Windrush Generation includes thousands of people, from all Commonwealth countries, who travelled to the UK between 1948 and the 1970s, and their children. They are British people, who held CUKC (Citizens of the UK and Colonies) citizenship and who, for many years, did not require any specific documents to prove their right to live and work in the UK.

However, as a result of the tightening of immigration laws since the 1970s, many members of the Windrush Generation lost their jobs, access to benefits and public services. They were treated as if they were in the country illegally and, in some cases, were detained or deported. Leigh Day has been successful in obtaining tens of thousands of pounds for its clients, which includes the largest known pay-out of £289,000 to a former teacher wrongfully denied the right to work.

Ms Sanders believes this passionate commitment to fighting for the underdog will help support the firm's expansion in Yorkshire.

She added: “It is truly an inspirational firm to be a part of and we are very pleased to now have a base in Yorkshire. Leeds is a great city, and we look forward to the growth of our new office in the coming years.”

Ms Sanders, who specialises in high value serious injury claims, including brain and spinal injury, amputee claims and fatal accidents, qualified as a Solicitor in July 2008. She joined Leigh Day in November 2013, becoming a Partner at the firm in 2020.

She recalled: "Law seemed like an interesting and varied profession, but I must admit that I didn’t know much about it when I applied to university. I grew up in a single parent family and benefited from free school meals. There were no lawyers in the family so the only exposure I’d had to the law was from legal dramas on the television.

She added: “I did two placements at university, the first was in criminal prosecutions, which made me pretty sure I didn't want to pursue a career in that area of law, and the other was in personal injury. I loved it. I really enjoyed speaking with and meeting clients, taking statements and attending court. Every day was different and I loved the challenge of the evolving law which is always developing.

"I knew from then that I really wanted to specialise in claimant personal injury law; whilst it sounds trite, I knew that I would be helping people. I'm very much a people person and I do find it a really fulfilling career.”

Above all, she believes lawyers must display understanding and empathy.

"You have to put yourself in the client's position at a time when they are facing a life changing situation,’’ Ms Sanders said. "Nobody expects bad things to happen to them, but when they do, it can be absolutely catastrophic, for the injured person and for their family around them. Whilst damages are not the primary concern when someone has been injured, one way that we can assist is obtaining interim payments which means that they can access early rehabilitation and also don't have to worry about how they will pay their mortgage or other bills, on top of every else.”

She acts for clients who have suffered serious injuries, such as brain and spinal injuries and family members where there have been fatalities.

She said: “I recently acted for the widow of a cyclist who died in tragic circumstances where the car driver had been distracted by her mobile phone. Understandably the family want to raise awareness of the implications of driving when distracted or not giving full focus when behind the wheel. The impact that road collisions have on families is truly cataclysmic and cannot be over-stated. Some drivers really need to be more aware of cyclists and understand that they also have a right to use the roads; it’s about respecting other road users, especially those who are most vulnerable."

Ms Sanders said that equal pay cases are also a huge part of the firm's work, with many female workers being paid less than men, including supermarket workers. Leigh Day, which was established in London in 1987, held a launch party at the Queens Hotel in October to mark the rapid expansion of its base in Leeds and the opening of its new offices at 1 City Square.