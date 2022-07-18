Why businesses may have to adjust for more extreme weather patterns in the future - Ismail Mulla

We have been warned for decades about the dangers of climate change. However, it’s always been brushed off as a problem for another day, or worse still nanny state nonsense that needs to be consigned to the bin.

Unfortunately, there are still many who don’t believe in science and in the age of social media are more than happy to spread disinformation and champion ignorance. I won’t regurgitate any of their warped conspiracies, this is after all a title of great repute.

But what I will say is that it’s one thing pointing to the climate conditions we have helped create for ourselves - it’s another thing actually taking constructive steps to do something about it and to ensure we also live with the consequences of our actions thus far.

Lindley Wood Reservoir today.

That is why businesses up and down the country need to start planning for more frequent extreme weather events.

I’ve noticed that a few firms took preemptive measures, relaxing dress codes, encouraging home working and sharing advice on staying cool as early as last week.

Now, the cynics will say enjoy the hot weather and stop complaining about it. Don’t get me wrong, I love being out in the sun. But as the GMB Union says “it’s no joke” when you have to work through abnormally high temperatures.

Lynsey Mann, its health and safety officer, said: “Bosses need to do everything possible to keep workplaces cool, and more importantly, safe.

Lindley Wood Reservoir last year.

“This can be as simple as letting people wear more casual clothing and providing proper hydration.

“High levels of UV exposure also mean that outdoor workers have a much higher risk of developing skin cancer.

“Simply allowing more breaks and providing sun cream and protective clothing, such as hats with neck covers, can help reduce this risk.”

Businesses will inevitably come up against a range of different challenges. After all, not every employee has the same needs.

Whatever happens over the next couple of days I trust our region’s businesses to put their best foot forward and lead by example.

Just this Sunday, an email dropped in my inbox from York Gin, advising to lay off…the gin.

That’s right, the company was telling people to essentially stop drinking its product until the heatwave dissipates.

In a statement, the company said: “With temperatures in York due to hit up to 39C, we’re advising you all to concentrate on keeping as cool as possible and hydrated.

“Alcohol makes you sweat more, it makes you wee more - neither helps with hydration.

“So our advice is: take a couple of days off the booze - and enjoy a double on Wednesday when it’s all over and it’s raining.”

The firm said it won’t be distilling any gin over the next couple of days as the process involves heating its copper still, in a bid to ensure the welfare of its staff.

This is responsible business in action. Yet, if these extreme weather patterns become the norm then it’s easy to see how much it could inconvenience small businesses.

It emphasises the need to take action on the climate emergency now. If we don’t do anything about it then it’s only going to get worse for people and business.

Firms have a huge part to play in tackling the climate crisis and I don’t think there are many left who don’t acknowledge and measure their environmental impact.

However, I have concerns about the concept of carbon offsetting. In essence it presents firms with a cheat code to greenwash.

In principle, it sounds like a great idea. Investing in environmental projects to offset your own carbon emissions. But surely it is better for a business to look at minimising its direct impact on the environment before offsetting the rest. I still like the idea, I just don’t feel easy about it being potentially used as a fig leaf for shortcomings.