Why Calderdale College is offering a fully-funded Management Development Programme to businesses

The new eight-module programme, which is part of the Collaborative Apprenticeships project, is available to employers across Calderdale and its surrounding areas.

It is specially designed to upskill line managers who are responsible for managing small teams in a range of roles, including those who may manage young individuals or apprentices.

Claire Williams, head of employer engagement at Calderdale College, said: “Working closely with employers, specifically SMEs, in the area, we appreciate how difficult it can be to know how to effectively manage employees and get the best out of them, especially when the team might be quite junior and include apprentices, who are only just starting in the world of work.

“Our Management Development Programme aims to tackle this, giving managers the tools they need to effectively lead and inspire their teams with confidence, boosting morale and job satisfaction in the workplace. It’s a win-win situation, as we all know that a happy workforce is a more productive one.”

The programme is fully-funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) and available until May 2023.

The programme comes in response to the 2019/2020 Leeds City Region Labour Market Information Report which found that managers are the occupation most likely to be identified by employers as requiring future upskilling.

Participants who enrol onto the course will undertake eight modules, delivered in one day sessions on a fortnightly basis, through a combination of presentations, tasks, workbooks and group work.

Delivery is flexible and the college says it will support employers so that it works around their schedules.