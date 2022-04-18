Why creative and digital industries are having to offer greater flexibility to younger workers

Robert McClements, president of Creative Digital Industries (CDI), who hosts the Visual Media Conference (VMC), also revealed that the annual event will not be taking place this year.

VMC instead will be returning next year when it will be looking to contribute to the Leeds 2023 year of culture.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Mr McClements said: “One of the things that is emerging as a priority is the attention given to young people, bringing the next generation to the industry. “People are working remotely. There’s an issue in creative and digital in being able to recruit talent and retain talent so training is vital.

“It’s about allowing young people to work from home and for a number of organisations. They don’t necessarily want to be on the payroll.

“They want to be working as freelancers and be independent. Coping with that shift in working patterns is a big challenge.”

He added that next year’s VMC will be looking at the “human side of work” and not just focusing on new technologies.

The reason for VMC’s hiatus is so that it can return back to its regular slot in the calendar around Easter.

Timings had been “knocked out of sync” by the pandemic in 2020 with the event moving online and taking place in September.

“My idea is to restore the event to its rightful place in the year around Easter and because we have been knocked out step by Covid into holding the event in September, it wouldn’t be sensible to try and do two events within six months,” Mr McClements said.

He added that the decision has not been taken lightly and that he has spoken to various stakeholders before choosing to skip a year.

Mr McClements said: “I’ve spent the last month taking soundings from our stakeholders and partners, who believe that the timing is important. Celebrating the tenth anniversary, maximising our contributions to the year of culture, all mitigates for doing it at Easter 2023.”

The president of CDI says the event is “a focal point” for the creative and digital industries with people “preparing for it months in advance”.

Next year will be the first time since the pandemic that VMC will return as an in-person event.

The event grew from 350 people attending at Leeds Becektt’s Rose Bowl campus pre-pandemic to 600 people online. In 2021, it had 32 speakers over three days from places as far afield as North America. Despite successful online events over the past couple of years featuring breakout sessions as well as virtual exhibition spaces, Mr McClements believes that running a hybrid event would be a compromise.

Weathering the global pandemic

CDI Yorkshire represents creative and digital agencies in the region and is an extension of the British Printing Industries Federation (BPIF).

Robert McClements believes the creative industries has weathered the pandemic well.

He said: “The creative industries have done relatively well. They are surprisingly robust. Revenues have been fairly steady.”