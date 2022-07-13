Why EV Waddington is building a new 36,000 sq ft industrial and trade scheme in Barnsley

The Oval, fronting the Dearne Valley Parkway, is being funded by the South Yorkshire developer and features seven units, two of which are already under offer with agents Knight Frank in Sheffield.

The speculative development is aimed at industrial, warehouse and trade occupiers and the units provide 6.5m eaves height, full height loading doors, lighting and potential for fitted office accommodation.

The site has 360 degree visibility to the highway following new road infrastructure and is expected to be completed in August this year, creating 138 full time jobs.

The Oval

Developer Tony Waddington, who has already developed 31 East in Dinnington, Northfield Business Park in Rotherham, Vantage Park in Sheffield, Shortwood Business Park in Barnsley and Aldwarke Business Park and Chesterton Court in Rotherham, said: “This project is supplying much needed industrial and trade accommodation for the South Yorkshire region.

“Supporting continued economic growth in South Yorkshire is key and we expect completion later this summer.”

There are five available units of 4,850 sq ft which offer flexibility and can be combined to offer up to 9,690 sq ft.

It is expected that The Oval will generate £46m GVA over the next 10-year period.

Rebecca Schofield, partner at the Sheffield office of Knight Frank, which is marketing The Oval, said: “EV Waddington has managed to deliver a much needed speculative development of sub 10,000 sq ft addressing the lack of commercial property offer of this size across the region.”

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesman for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We are delighted that EV Waddington continue to have great confidence in Barnsley as an excellent location to develop speculatively.

“This will be the third time they have invested in the borough, and their previous developments at Shortwood Business Park proved a great success, attracting expanding local and new businesses to the area, creating many new jobs.