Why global technology media powerhouse DAZN is running its streaming operations from Leeds

It could be described as Yorkshire’s best kept secret.

A global technology media powerhouse is running its streaming operations from an office complex on the outskirts of Leeds.

DAZN’s base on the White Rose Office Park has played a major role in transforming the company into the largest digital sports broadcaster in Europe, after adding at least 75 rights to the platform over the past 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sports destination platform, which describes itself as the global

Shay Segev, CEO of Dazn, analyses operations at his company's Leeds site in a live match environment photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 15th February 2023

home of boxing, is also a market-leader in Italy, Japan, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Spain where it holds top-tier domestic football rights including Bundesliga, LaLiga and Serie A.

None of this expansion would have been possible without DAZN’s workforce in Leeds. DAZN’s CEO, Shay Segev, was full of praise for Yorkshire’s economy and the competitive cost base as he witnessed the Leeds operation being put through its paces in a live match environment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a strategic centre for us,’’ said Mr Segev. “ I personally love competition. Competition keeps you on your toes, in that you need to do better.”

Mr Segev, who was previously CEO of Entain, a FTSE 100 sports betting and gaming company. said: "This is why I want people who work for DAZN to love the company. I left a very successful company and joined DAZN because I saw the ambitions for the company. I want everybody who works with us on this journey to believe in this. It's a great office here." But could this growth be supported by further acquisitions? The acquisition of ELEVEN Sports has, for example, placed DAZN in a leading position in the major football markets of Portugal and Belgium.

Mr Segev added: "M&A (merger and acquisitions) are always part of any growth strategy. Our future depends on our ability to execute organically and then we can just accelerate from there. We will continue to do M&A work when it suits."

Mr Segev describes DAZN as a business that is “swimming with the stream” because it is moving with consumer trends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said some of DAZN's competitors are swimming against the stream. "so every year that passes we have a better chance to grow our business and are able to become stronger and other businesses might lose subscribers because they are businesses of the past".

He added: “At some point, it will flip; it could be two years, it could be seven years."

He sees DAZN acting as a trusted partner with major sporting leagues; "everything that we do with every league is partnership rather than transactional”.

He added: "There is the ability to work with them on social content to grow the product and make sure that younger audiences can access it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"NFL, which is probably the biggest sport in the US, chose DAZN to take their content and grow it outside the US globally. It's a transformational deal for 10 years.