Why I'd rather have a political party led by Nigel Farage or Boris Johnson than Starmer or Sunak: Sarah Todd

With it being conference season this rural correspondent has been reflecting on her perfect political party.

First off, the leader would be somebody that if your paths crossed in a pub it would be a pleasure to spend half an hour enjoying a drink and a chat with.

Sorry, this won’t be popular, but our former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still somebody that (for yours truly) ticks this box. Same goes for Nigel Farage. It would be an absolute joy to lean against a bar or sit by a cosy fire and pass the time of day with him.

Not so the current incumbent of Downing Street Rishi Sunak or his opposite number Sir Keir Starmer.

Nigel Farage speaks with protesters outside Downing Street in central London, on the first day of the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) to include the whole of London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The name of the leader of the Liberal Democrats escapes me. They are all doubtless perfectly pleasant people. But, to me, they come across as wooden, robotic and totally devoid of any kind of personality.

This is often the case with high achievers. Having interviewed many successful people over the years it’s true to say a lot of them are really rather boring. Suppose they have to be, to get their heads down and pass exams - then to not upset too many people on their way up the greasy pole.

Of course, honesty and integrity are important. Such a shame Boris blotted his copy book in this department.

To continue on the same theme, this voter’s dream leader would not shy away from backing Britain.

Just yesterday a black-and-white archive photograph flashed up of machinists working at the old Burton Menswear factory in Leeds. At the time it was the world’s biggest clothing factory, employing 10,000 people and producing more than 30,000 suits a week.

How absolutely and utterly brilliant to think that the majority of people wearing a suit back then would be sporting, in the inside lining, a ‘Made in Britain’ label. This writer is old enough to remember many items of St Michael (Marks & Spencer clothing) being made in Yorkshire’s Dewhirst factories.

Now everything seems to be made in China or other far-flung countries. What was done to save our manufacturing industries or was moving business abroad just seen as progress?

So, getting back on track, the leader of this imaginary political party (man or woman) would, whatever the weather, wear a suit made of British wool and manufactured in this country.

Right down to socks and pants; everything should be supporting some UK business or other. They would drive a British car - actually be behind the wheel as well - and holiday in somewhere like Scarborough or Torquay. It’s maybe me, but nothing puts me off a person in a privileged position more than seeing them swanning off on fancy foreign holidays.

What’s wrong with a week at Center Parks with the kids Rishi?

Yes, this is playful exaggeration, but the bottom line is there needs to be something of the everyday about this dream leader.

But this shouldn’t automatically equate to boring. It’s also important to add that this dream figurehead wouldn’t be ignorant or in any way narrow-minded.

They would, as King Charles and Queen Camilla so eloquently demonstrated on their visit to France a few weeks ago, be able to converse with and charm leaders of other countries.

It’s so important to be interested and engaged in worldwide happenings.

Thinking aloud, this is often such a stumbling block. Saying, for me, a leader should be proud to be British then opens up the floodgates for a certain sector of the population to turn nasty via social media.

Perhaps it’s political correctness, not wanting to be accused of being bigoted, that stops those in the public eye from banging the drum about Britain?

Of course, the dream leader would dine on all things British and demand supermarkets pay fair prices to the producers.

As we all know, the price of a trolley of shopping has gone through the roof. But what many shoppers don’t realise is that the farmers - the ones with the higher input costs such as fuel, electricity, feed and fertilisers - are in so many cases not seeing a penny of the extra cash that’s coming through the tills.

As a result, there is talk about farmers planning a nationwide night of action on Friday at supermarket distribution centres to highlight the unfairness of it all.

