Why it's important not to overlook the qualities of an older workforce: Greg Wright

Few delights compare with walking along the seafront at Scarborough as the light fades on a summer’s day.

As I arrived at Coventry University’s Scarborough campus for a breakfast meeting the morning after my twilight stroll, I was greeted by business leaders who know that the Yorkshire coast is a hive of industry. They just want more local people to become aware of the world class manufacturing businesses on their doorstep.

The roundtable I hosted in Scarborough – held with support from the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub and Made Smarter – revealed that many local manufacturing firms continue to face recruitment problems, with young people lured from their home town by the apparently brighter lights of places like Manchester and Leeds. But it’s also important we don’t write people off when they reach 50.

Denise Mcloughlin, a business adviser from Yorkshire in Business, was concerned that too many local companies were concentrating their efforts on finding younger people to fill vacancies, when in fact, there is plenty of talent within the older workforce.

The Made Smarter RoundTable Business event at Scarborough CU

She said: “Many of the women I work with have had amazing careers, some are looking for a change in career, and more flexibility because they have new commitments, such as elderly parents.

"People tend to return to coastal areas when they are older, bringing with them lots of knowledge and experience,’’ she said. “Sadly, there is a perception that when you are older you don’t understand technology or you’re not willing to learn new skills. I think employers need to address what they offer and communicate the right message. To attract older applicants, they need flexibility regarding hours and days that can be worked to achieve business goals.”

Ms Mcloughlin believes there is a case to be made for providing apprenticeships and internships designed for people in their fifties.

"I know there are no upper age limits for apprenticeships, but it still comes across as being for younger people,’’ she said. “Most of my clients set up small businesses because they want to use the skills they have, while having flexibility regarding when they work. Many of them are keen to share their knowledge and experience. Unfortunately, they don’t feel employable and, when they see vacancies, they think the job will go to someone younger.”

The Made Smarter RoundTable Business event at Scarborough CU with The Yorkshire Post .

Jo Greenwood, who is also a business adviser for Yorkshire in Business, told the roundtable debate that some people saw coastal areas as a restricted market.

She added: “Everyone in every industry is struggling to find staff. It's about offering people more in each job role and the chance to progress within the region. Brexit had also had an impact in terms of reducing funding.”

An ageing workforce shouldn’t be regarded as a curse. It’s important for employers to keep an open mind when considering the potential contribution from older workers, who have decades of experience to share. Their insights, acquired during decades of economic upheaval, can help companies of all sizes face the challenges of tomorrow.

Greg Wright is the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post