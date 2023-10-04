Why proper training is required to deliver quality complex care: Kirsty Page

At West Park Care, we are constantly looking at both developing our business, but also looking for gaps in the market, and how we can improve care options for people who need it.

As a qualified social worker I can bring a different perspective to our service, ensuring safety and striving for excellence. One of our managers Jackie Whitfield also has a background in social care.

Whilst most of our clients are older people, more recently we have noticed a gap in the market for quality complex care.

I am aware of some complex care companies running this service, still promoting zero-hour contracts, up to 20 clients per nurse and no supervisor overseeing the care.

Kirsty Page of West Park Care

Most of the work involved in complex care require a nurse to administer them, or train and oversee the support.

This can involve clinical support like changing tracheostomy tubes, which requires a level of competency and training. Minimum wage is being paid to these individuals doing these roles – this is a skilled role and deserves pay that recognises this.

It is a very short-sighted approach, because the complaints and knock on effect for the people doing the clinical care and support, is far higher than if the right level of care was taking place. In so many industries like care, it all comes down to the bottom line, which is wrong.

The priority should be ensuring someone with the relevant qualifications is providing the right kind of support. We are therefore going to expand the business employing a fully trained nurse and will offer complex care how it should be administered. Full training and appropriate pay for the kind of work carried out, with a full working contract and not zero hours. Part of this is simply showing respect for the type of work that this involves.

My partner set up West Park Care because of the poor standard of care his grandfather received, with 15 minute visits, microwaved meals and no conversation or support.

We have built the business to overcome all of this, with companionship as important as the care itself.

By having a nurse employed in the company we can also oversee some of the health issues our clients face. They will be able to train our carers in pressure skincare, health deterioration and supporting the clients we look after with clinical needs.

All of this taking some of the pressure off the NHS and working on the ethos of prevention rather than cure.

We recently moved offices and now have our own training room, which is set up so all our staff can have onsite training in using all the care equipment, so this will compliment everything we do. Care is not about providing the cheapest options; it should be about ensuring everyone gets the best and most appropriate care.

To ensure this we all play a part in visiting and overseeing the care we provide as a company, no one is too important to occasionally join in and help out to cover shifts.

Having recently also provided physiotherapy to our clients, to again improve their mobility, reduce risk of falls and health. We are confident that we are giving them all the best possible support and care.

The same as we would all want for our own relatives and friends – or eventually for ourselves.