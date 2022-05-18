Why Sheffield-based biotech firm Benchmark has seen its earnings double

The Sheffield-based aquaculture biotechnology business reported revenue growth of 33 per cent to £79.2m up from £59.5m in the first half of the previous year. While it also enjoyed a 100 per cent increase in adjusted EBITDA to £15.9m, up from £7.9m in 2021.

Benchmark also announced its unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. It represented a fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter adjusted EBITDA growth.

Trond Williksen, CEO of Benchmark, said: "Benchmark delivered an excellent performance in the first half of the year.

Benchmark Holdings.

“Evidence continues of the benefits of a restructured organisation with renewed commercial focus and financial discipline driving growth and returns.

“The group delivered strong double digit revenue growth across all our business areas, a doubling of adjusted EBITDA and a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA margin.

“Q2 represented the fourth consecutive quarter of substantial growth in the group's revenues and adjusted EBITDA.