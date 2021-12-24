Why we must never forget the true meaning of Christmas - Bird Lovegod

It’s for the kids, we convince ourselves, as we scatter the room with plastic geegaws that will in all probability be bringing cheer to a landfill or ocean a hundred years from now. Our already pitiful attempt at being ethical takes a downturn at this time of year as we let ourselves go and relax into the role of consumers we love so much and have structured our houses of straw upon.

Ethics. Ethical. What does that even mean? And what’s Christmas got to do with it? I’ll cut to the point. It means life enhancing. Alignment with life.

It’s ironic, very, that underneath the gaudy consumerism Christmas is the celebration of the birth of the most influential man ever to set foot on this planet, a man who in his three years of teaching, healing, loving and dying, transformed the world and opened the gates of Heaven.

Christmas shoppers on Oxford Street, London.

Three years. He was also the greatest ethicist to walk the Earth, indisputably, living his message to the very end, and had we actually done what he said we’d be in a paradise world right now rather than one beset with crisis, poverty, injustice, destruction and death.

Love one another, he said. Forgive your enemies. Turn the other cheek. Forgive everyone, do not retaliate, overcome evil with good. These precepts are so advanced, so perfect, that if we lived by them, constructed our society and civilisations according to them, we would be living in Heaven on Earth.

But no, we would rather continue to wage war against each other, the planet, all creation, creator, and ourselves and have the extreme denialism to refute the existence of the one who told us how to conduct ourselves otherwise, and gave us the means to do so.

No serious historian denies the existence of this man, his life is documented by Judaic and Roman historians, it’s a fact he lived.

How strange this isn’t taught as fact, maybe someone might get offended? Weird.

You know what else is weird? The Roman practices of death by torture, a fate which was all but guaranteed for the Christian converts for the next 300 years or so. How does a religion so persecuted gain traction to blossom rather than being stamped out like countless sects before it? Weird.

And how strange that Rome, the very authority that murdered our man, is now the centre of the Roman Catholic Church, with 1.2 billion people worshiping him as God.

How did he manage to turn a regime that killed him into one that worships him at global scale? Without even being there? Weird.

How is he still able to transform hardened men and women, transform the lives of millions of people, without even being here? Weird.

How is he able to do these things? To quote a carol you may recognise, Born to raise the sons of Earth, Born to give them second birth. Weird. What does that mean? Second birth?

Here’s an extract from a prayer this man made, himself to God. I have made you known to them, and will continue to make you known in order that the love you have for me may be in them and that I myself may be in them.

The power to transform humans into… Sons and Daughters of God? Like Himself. That’s the real meaning of Christmas. Just thought someone should tell you.