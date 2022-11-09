Why we must not stay silent over human rights during the World Cup - Greg Wright

There was, however, nothing gentle or wavering in Arlott’s response to racism or social injustice. He would have probably given short shrift to anyone who believed coverage of the World Cup in Qatar should simply focus on the football. It’s worth hunting down a BBC Radio documentary entitled ‘John Arlott - Cricket’s Radical Voice’ which is a tribute to Arlott’s work, not just as a cricket commentator but as a humanitarian. Arlott could not contain his fury when, arriving in South Africa during the Apartheid era, he was ordered to fill in the form asking what race he was. His reply was simply “Human”, much to the bewilderment of the Afrikaans customs officials. He never went back and remained an outspoken opponent of Apartheid. There was no question in Arlott's mind that sport was entwined with politics. Arlott once said: “Say that cricket has nothing to do with politics and you say that cricket has nothing to do with life.”

As we prepare to settle on our sofas to watch the World Cup, we should remember the migrant workers who toiled to make this festival of football happen. Qatar has spent more than 200bn US dollars (£177.7bn) on infrastructure since 2010, according to the Supreme Committee responsible for organising the finals. The Guardian reported last year there had been 6,750 deaths of south Asian migrants in Qatar since 2010, with labour rights advocacy group FairSquare Projects saying a “significant proportion” of those migrant workers were only in the country because of the World Cup award.

Critics of Qatar, including human rights group Amnesty International, accept there have been improvements and that labour reforms passed by the government to end the ‘kafala’ system, which effectively tied workers to an employer, are a welcome step. However, Amnesty is less impressed with how those reforms have been implemented on the ground and has said it is “business as usual” in many ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of a UEFA working group on Qatar have also called on FIFA to follow through on promises to support the creation of a migrant workers’ centre and a compensation scheme. Amnesty’s report found that thousands of workers are still being denied wages or having them delayed. The report also concluded that workers are being denied rest days and facing unsafe working conditions, while also confronting barriers to changing jobs and in accessing justice. FIFA has also been criticised for staging a World Cup in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

Many sports fans will be watching the world cup from behind the sofa, and not because of the performance of their national team. They are right to feel morally queasy. Others may follow the example of England and Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy who has said she will not watch the World Cup because of Qatar’s laws over homosexuality and its human rights record. Last week, FIFA reportedly wrote to participating nations urging them to “focus on the football” but the Football Association joined nine other national governing bodies from across Europe in responding by saying they would advocate for human rights. The FA was right to make this statement. To stay silent is to be complicit.

Greg Wright is the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post