I’ve been working in property and construction for nearly 20 years and as a woman, I still find myself in the minority.

Female workers are more common than when I started, but there is still a large gender gap with only 14 per cent of the industry made up of

women.

A biased and unfounded attitude to trade jobs used to exist but we have worked hard for equality so it is shifting, thankfully and I believe it will only improve as more women enter the industry.

Amanda Cook, Director of Design Tonic

It is an industry which at times comes with a reputation for being hard-faced however I have always felt respected onsite. We count Yorkshire County Cricket, Mackenzie Stuart, Charlton Morris and Avant homes among our clients. I have just built a new media suite for Jesse March at Leeds United Football Club and am currently working onsite with Wrigleys solicitors as well as bringing a new generation of nurseries to

Wetherby.

I always feel respected by all clients, regardless of sector. Once you show your clients you are here to do the job well, you earn respect regardless of whether you are a man or a woman.

Recruiting women into our industry has been a big issue and there is still the outdated notion that women don’t want to get their hands dirty. But the reality is that as well as hands-on work, there is a full spectrum of roles such as managerial and back-office.

Plus it’s a career that offers autonomy, progression and stability – and

how many sectors can say that at the moment? One of the most effective ways to bring women in is for women in the trade to explain the benefits and mentor them and that is what I hope I do.

I believe a mixed workforce is more efficient, and innovative, and has a better working atmosphere. Female managers and employees bring a different perspective to what the industry should look and operate like. They bring new ideas and perspectives and often provide more benefits for their workforce. With the growth of women in this field, the construction environment becomes more diverse, safe, and supportive for all employees, leading to changes in the workplace.

I recently won a Property Personality of the Year award and I’m proud to be showing other women in the industry that you can present differently than the old stereotypes.

Women can bring many benefits and I hope I demonstrate that you can be trustworthy and honest and that frank open conversations are key.

A large majority of my clients have female leads and maybe they realise that it can improve profitability. McKinsey & Company research recently confirmed that firms with diverse executive teams that include women were 21 per cent more likely to be more successful than the average ones. I graduated from Huddersfield with a degree in

Interior Architecture and worked for several interior design companies, before launching on my own in 2019.

My business, Design Tonic, now employs 20 people and will turnover approximately £ 14 million this year.

There are already a large number of female decorators and I’d like to see that replicated for electricians and plumbers. I’d like to think in another twenty years the landscape will have changed even more significantly and perhaps we’ll be closer to 50 per cent of the industry being made up of women.