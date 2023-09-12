Wilko closures: 11 more Yorkshire stores to close this weekend and next week, administrators announce

A further 11 Wilko stores across Yorkshire are to be closed this weekend and next week, administrators have announced.

The retailer has announced 124 more stores nationally which will shut between Sunday September 17 and Thursday September 21.

The chain’s remaining stores are all set to shut by early October after administrators failed to secure a deal from any suitor to buy the business.

On Sunday, branches in Bradford, Pontefract, Wombwell and Woodhouse Lane in Leeds are to shut their doors for a final time.

More Wilko stores are to close. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

On Tuesday, shops in Beverley, Redcar and Hull’s Hessle Road store will close.

On Thursday, closures will happen at Bransholme, Driffield, the Hillsborough store in Sheffield and Wheatley Retail Park in Doncaster.

Wilko will be shutting its first group of shops today – including Morley and Kirkgate in Wakefield - as the dramatic collapse of the high street chain takes shape.

It comes a day after administrators confirmed all the group’s remaining shop, warehouse and support centre workers are set to lose their jobs.

Family-owned Wilko employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops before it hired administrators early last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

All its stores have continued to trade in recent weeks as it has worked through remaining stock, with the retailer discounting thousands of products.

Last week PwC confirmed that a number of shops would have to close for good after they were unable to secure a deal which would buy all of the firm’s shops.

It later confirmed that 52 shops were earmarked for closure after they were not targeted by potential buyers for parts of the retail business.

The first phase of closures will take place on Tuesday as a result, with 24 stores serving customers for their final day before shutting for good.

A further 28 shops will shut after trading on Thursday.

These closures will result in 1,016 redundancies, while administrators have also announced hundreds of other job cuts impacting warehouse and support centre staff.

A further 124 shops will shut for good next week as the process continues, with the final 222 stores all due to close by early October.

PwC said the firm’s warehouse will shut on Friday, with final support centre workers leaving in early October as operations completely unwind.