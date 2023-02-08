wilko is launching a click and collect service at all of its stores nationwide

The retailer wilko is launching a click and collect service for the first time at all of its stores nationwide.

A spokesman for Wilko said the new service was one of a number of initiatives which the brand is implementing to make it easier to shop.

Other additions and changes to wilko’s “shopper experience” include creating third party parcel collection points at selected stores across the country.

It is also reducing the price of home delivery options and introducing Klarna as a payment option on wilko.com.

A spokesman said: “Click and collect offers a new and convenient way for wilko shoppers to pick-up everyday essentials, such as cleaning products, storage, toiletries, hardware and DIY, via one convenient trip. Free collection is offered on all click and collect orders, with items ready to retrieve instore within just three hours.”

Ben Exall, Digital Director at wilko, said: “This is an exciting addition to wilko.com and offers customers more flexibility than ever when it comes to shopping with us.

"We’re proud to have already rolled this out across over half of our stores nationwide via two initial trials and, thanks to fantastic customer demand and feedback, we’re thrilled to be bringing click and collect to over 400 locations nationwide.”