Wilko has revealed the locations of more than 100 of its stores which will close for good next week – including seven in Yorkshire.

Administrators said 111 more stores will serve customers for a final time next week. The firm will close 37 stores after trading on Sunday September 24, a further 37 on Tuesday September 26 and another 37 on Thursday September 28.

The high street chain, which entered administration last month, started its closure process last week. All of Wilko's 400 shops will close by early October, according to administrators from PwC.

The chain’s store in Headingley, Crossgates, Armley, Meadowhall, Hull, Thornaby and Northallerton are all set to close in the next few days.

Seven more Wilko stores will close in Yorkshire next week. Photo: James Hardisty.

The following stores will shut on Sunday September 24:

Altrincham, Greater Manchester

Ashton, Greater Manchester

Barry, Wales

Bridgwater, Somerset

Cleveleys, Lancashire

Cockermouth, Cumbria

Crossgates, Leeds

Darlington, County Durham

Dartford, Kent

Dereham, Norfolk

Giltbrook, Nottingham

Great Malvern, Worcestershire

Haverfordwest, Wales

Headingley, West Yorkshire

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Killingworth, North Tyneside

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Louth, Lincolnshire

Market Drayton, Shropshire

Northfield, Birmingham

Oakham, Rutland

Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire

Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Ramsgate, Kent

Skelmersdale, Lancashire

Staines, Surrey

Strood, Kent

Stroud, Gloucestershire

Thamesmead, Greater London

Thetford, Norfolk

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Walthamstow, Greater London

Warrington, Lancashire

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Winton, Dorset

Yiewsley, Greater London

- The following stores will shut on Tuesday September 26:

Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands

Alnwick, Northumberland

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales

Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Blyth, Northumberland

Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands

Brentwood, Essex

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Chester Le Street, County Durham

Gillingham, Kent

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Greenwich, London

Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands

Harlow, Essex

Hartlepool, County Durham

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lewisham, London

Longton, Stoke-on-Trent

Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Newark, Nottinghamshire

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Rainham, London

Runcorn, Cheshire

Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester

Salford, Greater Manchester

South Shields, Tyne and Wear

Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Watford, Hertfordshire

Wellington, Somerset

Whitehaven, Cumbria

Wigston, Leicestershire

Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Yeovil, Somerset

- The following stores will shut on Thursday September 28:

Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Bedminster, Bristol

Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset

Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands

Chippenham, Wiltshire

Clowne, Derbyshire

Corby, Northamptonshire

Cowley, Oxfordshire

Dudley, West Midlands

Fareham, Hampshire

Gainsborough, Lincolnshire

Gravesend, Kent

Hayes, Middlesex

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Hull, East Yorkshire

Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kings Lynn, Norfolk

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Leek, Staffordshire

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester

Mildenhall, Suffolk

Newbury, Berkshire

Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Redditch, Worcestershire

Redhill, Surrey

Retford, Nottinghamshire

Rugby, Warwickshire

Rushden, Northamptonshire

Spalding, Lincolnshire

St Helens, Merseyside

Syston, Leicestershire

Wallasey, Merseyside