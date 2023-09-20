Wilko reveals locations of seven Yorkshire stores set to close next week - including Meadowhall, Headingley, Hull, Northallerton and Leeds
Administrators said 111 more stores will serve customers for a final time next week. The firm will close 37 stores after trading on Sunday September 24, a further 37 on Tuesday September 26 and another 37 on Thursday September 28.
The high street chain, which entered administration last month, started its closure process last week. All of Wilko's 400 shops will close by early October, according to administrators from PwC.
The chain’s store in Headingley, Crossgates, Armley, Meadowhall, Hull, Thornaby and Northallerton are all set to close in the next few days.
The following stores will shut on Sunday September 24:
Altrincham, Greater Manchester
Ashton, Greater Manchester
Barry, Wales
Bridgwater, Somerset
Cleveleys, Lancashire
Cockermouth, Cumbria
Crossgates, Leeds
Darlington, County Durham
Dartford, Kent
Dereham, Norfolk
Giltbrook, Nottingham
Great Malvern, Worcestershire
Haverfordwest, Wales
Headingley, West Yorkshire
High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
Ilkeston, Derbyshire
Killingworth, North Tyneside
Lichfield, Staffordshire
Louth, Lincolnshire
Market Drayton, Shropshire
Northfield, Birmingham
Oakham, Rutland
Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
Ramsgate, Kent
Skelmersdale, Lancashire
Staines, Surrey
Strood, Kent
Stroud, Gloucestershire
Thamesmead, Greater London
Thetford, Norfolk
Trowbridge, Wiltshire
Walthamstow, Greater London
Warrington, Lancashire
Waterlooville, Hampshire
Winton, Dorset
Yiewsley, Greater London
- The following stores will shut on Tuesday September 26:
Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands
Alnwick, Northumberland
Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales
Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire
Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham
Bedford, Bedfordshire
Blyth, Northumberland
Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands
Brentwood, Essex
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
Chester Le Street, County Durham
Gillingham, Kent
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
Greenwich, London
Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands
Harlow, Essex
Hartlepool, County Durham
Kidderminster, Worcestershire
Lewisham, London
Longton, Stoke-on-Trent
Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
Newark, Nottinghamshire
Nuneaton, Warwickshire
Rainham, London
Runcorn, Cheshire
Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester
Salford, Greater Manchester
South Shields, Tyne and Wear
Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
Thornaby, North Yorkshire
Watford, Hertfordshire
Wellington, Somerset
Whitehaven, Cumbria
Wigston, Leicestershire
Worksop, Nottinghamshire
Yeovil, Somerset
- The following stores will shut on Thursday September 28:
Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
Bedminster, Bristol
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset
Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands
Chippenham, Wiltshire
Clowne, Derbyshire
Corby, Northamptonshire
Cowley, Oxfordshire
Dudley, West Midlands
Fareham, Hampshire
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire
Gravesend, Kent
Hayes, Middlesex
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
Hull, East Yorkshire
Kenilworth, Warwickshire
Kettering, Northamptonshire
Kings Lynn, Norfolk
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
Leek, Staffordshire
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester
Mildenhall, Suffolk
Newbury, Berkshire
Northallerton, North Yorkshire
Redditch, Worcestershire
Redhill, Surrey
Retford, Nottinghamshire
Rugby, Warwickshire
Rushden, Northamptonshire
Spalding, Lincolnshire
St Helens, Merseyside
Syston, Leicestershire
Wallasey, Merseyside
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire