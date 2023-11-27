Willerby is working with supply chain to support move to net zero, says chief financial officer

A senior figure at a major holiday homes company has highlighted how the company is working with its supply chain to protect the environment.

The chief financial officer of Willerby urged businesses to adopt a practical approach to sustainability. Sue Allan said that, while many people are keen to invest in a sustainable lifestyle, they often need an added incentive, such as reduced energy bills, to make the change.

She outlined Willerby’s commitment to environmental responsibility at a launch event for The Waterline Summit, which was held at the Aura Innovation Centre in Hessle, East Yorkshire. Ms Allan told the audience that sustainability is “built into Willerby’s strategy”.

She added: “In both our colleagues and our customers, we’re seeing a big change in mindset around sustainability. People want to commit to a more sustainable lifestyle, but they still need a bit of extra incentive to make the switch. With our Willerby All-E specification, that incentive might be reduced energy costs, or simply the feel-good factor of owning a green holiday home.

Willerby’s Chief Financial Officer Sue Allen told The Waterline Summit it’s important for businesses to be practical in the drive to net zero. (Photo by Neil Holmes Photography on behalf of Willerby)

“We’ve installed a network of electric vehicle charging points on site and increased the incentives for staff switching to hybrid or electric company cars. Those actions were met incredibly positively, which shows the appetite is there, but needs that bit of support.”

Ms Allan was among a panel of experts at The Waterline Summit, including representatives of Hull-based Ideal Heating, medical tech manufacturer Smith+Nephew, the University of Hull and eco-friendly household product specialist The Bio-D Company.