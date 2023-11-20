Two new faces are running a pub in Sowerby Bridge.

Business partners Will Parry and Debbie Wardell are the new managers of the William IV on Wharf Street.

They have big plans for the cosy dog-friendly pub, including music festivals and the first Sowerby Bridge Pride.

"We want to create a nice vibe and ambience,” said Will.

"We will be serving premium cask and craft beets and will have DJs every Friday and Saturday night.

"We have beer and music festivals planned for the back garden next summer, including the first Sowerby Bridge Pride.”

After Christmas, the pair are also planning to offer food at the pub.

1 . William IV Sowerby Bridge: Take a look inside and meet new team running cosy pup-friendly Calderdale pub who want to organise first Sowerby Bridge Pride The pub is dog-friendly Photo: subm Photo Sales

2 . William IV Sowerby Bridge: Take a look inside and meet new team running cosy pup-friendly Calderdale pub who want to organise first Sowerby Bridge Pride The pub sells premium cask and craft beers Photo: subm Photo Sales

3 . William IV Sowerby Bridge: Take a look inside and meet new team running cosy pup-friendly Calderdale pub who want to organise first Sowerby Bridge Pride Inside the pub in Sowerby Bridge Photo: subm Photo Sales