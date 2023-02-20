Wilton Developments delivers new industrial and logistics scheme close to Nissan’s UK car plant

Yorkshire-based advisers have played major roles in the sale of a commercial property development which stands close to Nissan’s UK car plant.

Wilton Developments has completed a four-unit scheme totalling 168,000 sq ft at the Turbine Business Park, Sunderland.

A spokesman said: “Pursuant to a development agreement, this scheme is owned by Block Industrial Limited, a real estate joint venture vehicle managed by Copley Point Capital.”

"CBRE’s Leeds team acted on behalf of Wilton in the sale with Avison Young working on behalf of Block Industrial. The scheme is strategically located close to the intersection of the A19 and A1231 close to the Nissan UK car plant.”

The Turbine Business Park

The smaller two units have already been let to Decor Cladding Direct and Rheal Superfoods. Avison Young and HTA Real Estate are marketing the remaining two buildings.

Jason Stowe, the managing director of Wilton, said: “We are delighted to complete these four high quality units on behalf of Block Industrial and we look forward to seeing the lettings progress to join other successful businesses on the scheme such as Vantec, Brenntag and the popular Washington Business Centre. We have a planning application submitted for the final plots of the scheme and we look forward to bringing these buildings to the market in the future.”

