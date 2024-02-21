'Winter cheer' as the number of start-up businesses increases in Yorkshire

The research from the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body, R3, provided reasons for cautious winter economic cheer during a difficult time for the economy.

The study concluded that all regions and nations across the UK, including Yorkshire, saw an increase in the number of new businesses launching in January 2024 compared with the previous month.

Eleanor Temple, chair of R3 in Yorkshire and a barrister at Kings Chambers in Leeds, commented: “It is certainly encouraging to see so many brave entrepreneurs across the UK having the confidence to launch a new business as we head into 2024, and also fewer businesses last month being impacted by insolvency-related activity." (Photo supplied on behalf of R3/Simon Dewhurst Photography)

According to the research, based on an analysis of data provided by CreditSafe, the number of start-ups in Yorkshire and the Humber rose by 39 per cent from December 2023 to January 2024, with another 5,405 new businesses established in the region last month.

A spokesman said: “Some other regions and nations performed even more strongly with the North East seeing a 61 per cent rise month-on-month.”

The lowest increases were in Northern Ireland with a 33 per cent rise; and in the West Midlands, where the numbers increased by 35 per cent.

The statement added: “However, there was a less rosy picture in Yorkshire and the Humber in terms of insolvency-related activity last month. While this type of activity (which includes liquidator and administrator appointments and creditors’ meetings) fell in all 12 regions and nations, Yorkshire and the Humber saw the smallest drop with a decrease of just 4.8 per cent since December.

"This means that in January, 236 businesses in the region were affected. The North East also saw a single digit drop in insolvency-related activity (-9.5 per cent); followed by Wales (-13.3 per cent); and the North West (-19.6 per cent).

She added: “ It is perhaps a sign that the tide is turning and people are starting to feel that the worst is over as inflation steadies and there is talk of possible interest rate drops later in the year.