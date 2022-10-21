When did you last hear anyone talking about wisdom? Who is wise these days? Does anyone have anything wise to say? That doesn’t have a link to follow so you can subscribe?

In business, in politics, in everything, wisdom is seemingly absent. I look at Linkedin and I see self promotion, and promotion of the pointless endeavours of the technologists, dumb business chasing dumb money, so much about selling, being followed, being a ‘thought leader’, being liked.

A million variations of people seeking applause from people. All of it sincerely sought and none of it sincere.

It can be futile to seek wisdom on social media, says Bird Lovegod

Advertisement Hide Ad

If I went on any of the other social platforms I’d see the same, with even more glaring eyes and empty souls. There is no wisdom that I can see. Plenty of stupidity, masses of that, destruction of ecosystems, the stupidity of man is hugely apparent. Today, instead of wisdom, we have ‘life hacks’.

Shortcuts to trivial outcomes. Pointless memes only existing to be shared on pointless posts, resulting in a degraded humanity where the wise are replaced by the popular.

The loudest and most noisesome people become influencers, touting their distortion to millions, for millions. All of it pointless, utterly so, vacuous and rattling in the void.

Seven habits to transform your life. Five simple ways to reduce your intelligence. Three hacks to bring you to disillusionment. One last cut to end the pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I pity the children of the UK today, the teenagers, who are their role models? Or is that decided by an algorithm? Our Government once valued competency, rules, and values. This was replaced with loyalty to the leader and party. So the party became incompetent, and then more so, and now it’s worth nothing grander than ridicule and contempt.

People don’t learn from history, fools run for power and fools give it to them. The game itself is foolish, all of it vanity and chickens pecking in the yard.

Here and there is hope. Someone writes a book about how to be a better man. Someone forms a group to help people find meaning and worth.

People try to solve the unsolvable, how to fit into and operate within a dysfunctional world without becoming part of that dysfunction. People glue themselves to paintings, to roads, to each other, just to try to do something right. They can see all is wrong. That is the beginning of wisdom, perhaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every major problem is increasing in magnitude, scaling to an ever greater one, clearly we are not learning, we are not becoming wise. Have we just entertained ourselves, consumed, fattened, and died?

We have learned nothing because we no longer listen to those who have. We listen to those who want to sell us their wares, their lies, their empty vessels.

We have been entertained. We have been distracted. And we are none the wiser.