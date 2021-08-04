Wizu expands into suburban Leeds office market

Wizu, which already has five sites across Leeds , Sheffield and Bradford, acquired Richmond House in Lawnswood Business Park, following a multi-million pound revamp.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Tom Almas, managing director of Wizu, said: “The rising trend of businesses looking for flexible suburban workspace, where there’s less dependence on public transport into city centres, made it the ideal time for us to expand our popular offering into the out-of-town market.”