Wizu expands into suburban Leeds office market

Flexible workspace provider, Wizu Workspace, has continued its expansion across Yorkshire with the acquisition of a new out of town workspace in North Leeds.

By Lizzie Murphy
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:45 pm
Alison Guggenheim, John Guggenheim, Tom Almas and Gabriella Papaiacovou, directors of Wizu.

Wizu, which already has five sites across Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford, acquired Richmond House in Lawnswood Business Park, following a multi-million pound revamp.

Plans include a co-working space, all-inclusive serviced offices for up to 250 workstations and meeting rooms.

Tom Almas, managing director of Wizu, said: “The rising trend of businesses looking for flexible suburban workspace, where there’s less dependence on public transport into city centres, made it the ideal time for us to expand our popular offering into the out-of-town market.”

