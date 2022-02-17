Wizz Air to hire more cabin and flight crew at Doncaster Sheffield Airport - here's how to apply

Four recruitment events will be held in Doncaster in March and April for potential applicants.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “The past two years have been an exciting period of expansion for Wizz Air, and we are thrilled to be growing our cabin and flight crew team across the UK, as capacity and demand continue to ramp up ahead of the summer season. Regardless of experience, we are committed to offering our crews a clear career path and opportunities to develop.”

The company said in a statement: "As part of Wizz Air’s cabin crew recruitment drive, the airline will be hosting a series of events, which will take place at the Holiday Inn Doncaster in March and April, offering aspiring cabin crew the chance to learn more about Wizz Air and apply on the day for the airline’s cabin crew positions.

Wizz Air is continuing to ramp up recruitment in the UK as it looks to hire more cabin crew and flight crew at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base.

"For these sessions, candidates are expected to arrive promptly at 9am, with an up-to-date CV, and be prepared for a full day of activities, including personal introductions, situational role play, team exercises and an individual interview.

"Wizz Air welcomes applications from experienced cabin crew, as well as those with no previous experience at all. Cabin crew members joining Wizz Air can expect a competitive salary at one of Europe’s fastest growing and greenest airlines, industry-leading training, a salary during the initial training period, free uniform, an unlimited number of employee tickets, free tickets and fantastic discounts for friends and family and a monthly roster schedule.

"Both cabin and flight crew will work in a friendly, supportive and multi-cultural environment, with access to a variety of exciting career progression opportunities at Wizz Air, which is currently present in over 50 countries.

Kate Stow, Director of Aviation Development and Corporate Affairs, at DSA said: "We are delighted to support Wizz Air in their recruitment drive for new cabin crew, helping them to source local talent to grow their team.

"It is an exciting development and a positive step forward as we look to a revived summer of international travel and getting our passengers back in the air once more. We are proud to be part of Wizz Air's continued growth in the UK and looking forward to inviting people to come along looking for their career in aviation to take off."

For more information visit: https://careers.wizzair.com/go/Cabin-Crew-Jobs/5258701/

Wizz Air is also recruiting for new pilots, who will have the opportunity to operate the airline’s fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline welcomes applications from experienced captains and first officers, as well as those with no flying experience at all.