Womble Bond Dickinson joins the Northern Powerhouse team

Legal firm Womble Bond Dickinson has been appointed to the Government’s Northern Powerhouse Partnership Programme.

The move follows a number of high profile organisations within Yorkshire joining the programme and comes after the law firm, which recently merged with US firm Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, creating a transatlantic firm.

Womble Bond Dickinson joining the scheme comes after an active 12 months in Yorkshire market in which it advised clients on a number of high-profile deals, including Leeds City Council on the Victoria Gate Shopping Centre, CEG on the infrastructure and rail halt works for its £400 million Kirkstall forge development in Leeds and Doncaster Council in relation to the Unity Project - a scheme involves the construction of a new road linking Junction 5 of the M18 with the former Hatfield Colliery and will provide circa 3,100 new homes over a period of 20-30 years.

Mark Owen, head of the Leeds Office at Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP, said: “As a firm, we are absolutely invested in supporting the Northern Powerhouse and are delighted to become a Northern Powerhouse partner.

“We have worked extensively with the public sector and private sector already to contribute to the delivery of the Northern Powerhouse.

“We will continue to work in partnership with Government, businesses and other stakeholders to ensure Yorkshire and the Northern cities can secure investment, improve employment and training opportunities, transport and infrastructure links and deliver economic growth.”

Northern Powerhouse Minister, Jake Berry, said: “As a transatlantic firm with offices throughout the UK and US as well as partnerships across Europe, we have in Womble Bond Dickinson a Northern Powerhouse Partner with a global reach.

“I’m thrilled to have Womble Bond Dickinson as our newest Northern Powerhouse Partner and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together from promoting the Great Exhibition of the North.”