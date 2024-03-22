Women in Leeds earn an average of £10,000 a year less than men, according to new report

The study by the Centre for Local Economic Strategies and Women’s Budget Group also found that women in Leeds are seven times more likely than men to be economically inactive due to family responsibilities.

The report, which is supported by Leeds City Council, also concluded that the life expectancy of women in Leeds has declined since 2014, and, on average, women in the city spend just under 64 years in good health. It found that life expectancy for Leeds women is 81.75 years, which is more than one year below the national average. The report also highlighted challenges facing women who are victims of domestic abuse and their struggles to access places in refuges and support with housing and transport. The report recommends that local councils and combined authorities make a commitment to place gender equality at the core of their economic policies.

The report, which has the title “Women’s work”, calls for the development of more inclusive child and social care provision in cities, towns and rural areas and the adoption of flexible employment, education and progression policies. The report recommends that local authorities take a “proactive approach” to reviewing gender disparities in leadership positions.

Sarah Longlands, Chief Executive, Centre for Local Economic Strategies, said: "We need to encourage people to put these issues at the heart of their economic strategies rather than something that is outside of economic responsibility." (Photo supplied by Centre for Local Economic Strategies)

It also calls on local leaders to “decrease gender inequalities in wealth by spearheading local campaigns to make their areas home to the highest standards of social care employment nationally and work with key partners in the public and private sector to deliver support for vulnerable women”.

Sarah Longlands, the CEO of Centre for Local Economic Strategies, said she hoped the report would lead to the needs of vulnerable women being recognised and supported.

She added: "We need to encourage people to put these issues at the heart of their economic strategies rather than something that is outside of economic responsibility. Leeds City Council are proactively taking steps to make the city a place for women to thrive."

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “We are pleased and proud to have partnered with the Centre for Local Economic Strategies and the Women’s Budget Group on this important project, which will help ensure that Leeds has an economy which is not only thriving but also works for everyone.

“The council has long been determined to tackle the employment challenges that many women face, with our Inclusive Growth Strategy and existing initiatives such as the Future Talent Plan and Innovation@Leeds funding programme underlining our commitment to removing social, cultural, political and economic barriers of all kinds.