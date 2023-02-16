Women 'losing out on executive jobs due to spousal jealousy issues', claims Yorkshire headhunter

Spousal jealousy may be holding women back from top executive roles, a Yorkshire headhunter has suggested.

Emma Robinson, founder of Huddersfield-based executive search firm Red Diamond Executive, said a client recently told her he is aware of male CEOs who have openly admitted they would avoid hiring a woman for a top job within their organisation, out of fear that their partner would be jealous about them working closely together.

She ran a poll about the issue on LinkedIn, where 23 per cent of 395 respondents agreed that they believed it to be a widespread problem.

Ms Robinson said: “Finding the right person for a role is both a science and an art form – particularly at C-Suite level.

Emma Robinson has revealed her concerns

"There are layers upon layers of complexity, from researching the client’s market – which can take hundreds of hours – to searching comparative industries for people who might have the right skillsets. It is an incredibly multifaceted process; there are sometimes hundreds of potential CVs to crawl through, NDAs to sign, interviews to arrange and prepare for, and competency frameworks to analyse.

“To think that a perfect candidate could be turned down due to antiquated ideas about working closely with someone of the opposite sex, actually angers me. It is small-minded thinking like this that will not only hold back individuals from career progression, but also limit organisational growth and even economic development.

