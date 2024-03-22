The company is behind plans to create a community of accessible homes and a new community building in Wakefield’s Civic Quarter.

The city centre’s former police station will be transformed into 33 distinctive one, two and three-bedroom heritage apartments alongside the conversion of Wood House - the former superintendent’s home - into a large, four-storey residential property.

The scheme, named the Wood Street Collection, will also feature 29 new two and three-bed townhouses plus a community garden in the heart of Wakefield city centre.

The Wood Street Collection in Wakefield will create a community of accessible homes and a new community building in Wakefield’s Civic Quarter. The first homes will be complete by mid-2025. Picture: Vector Design Concepts

There are also plans to carefully convert the former Courthouse – a Grade II listed, 200-year-old building which has stood empty for more than 30 years – into a new cultural community space.

The Wood Street Collection will feature green landscaping and streetscaping throughout the scheme to provide new public spaces and connectivity with the neighbouring city centre amenities.

The site hoardings have now been installed and dressed whilst initial enabling works are beginning to take place, ahead of a programmed start on site in the summer.

James Dinsley, from Rushbond, said: “The name Wood Street Collection was chosen as the scheme encompasses a series of distinct elements with their own individual identities, whether heritage or contemporary new build, in a complementary fashion creating an attractive and sustainable community with Wood Street at its heart.

"These homes will give a new generation of families and young people the opportunity to blend city centre living with Wakefield’s nationally recognised arts heritage and architectural beauty.”

Rushbond, which specialises in heritage restoration projects, will market the homes under its new housebuilding arm – Fallowdale Homes. The first homes are set to be complete by mid-2025.

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We’re delighted that the hoardings have gone up and work will soon begin on the exciting re-development of this historic part of Wakefield city centre.

"It was wonderful to see the first illustration of how it will all look once complete. It really will breathe new life into this part of the city and ensure its stunning buildings are restored and transformed for future generations to enjoy.”

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, added: “One of our most historic areas of Wakefield city centre is set to be redeveloped as a place where people can live, work and socialise. It’s great to see work beginning on our ambitious plans.”

The transformation of Wakefield’s Civic Quarter is part of the Council’s long-term city centre masterplan created in response to the decline of the ‘traditional’ high street UK-wide – shifting from a retail focus to more business, leisure and cultural spaces – as well as attracting more people to live in the city centre.

Hundreds of jobs are set to be created during the redevelopment.

