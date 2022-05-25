The firm, which already occupies a 195,000 sq ft warehouse at iPort in Doncaster, has taken on a 130,458 sq ft speculative distribution building on a 10-year lease.

Construction is complete and the building is fully operational from this week onwards.

The group is continuing to expand its footprint across Yorkshire as part of a strategic move to service the growing needs of its existing and new business.

iPort in Doncaster

John Clements, executive director at Verdion, which owns iPort, said: “Woodland Group is already proving how the combined logistics and rail freight offer at iPort can support businesses seeking a greener, more efficient, supply chain.

“We’re pleased to be able to prelet this additional unit as part of our wider speculative development programme and look forward to leasing the remaining space this year – there is already significant interest from a range of potential occupiers.”

Luke Fermor, global head of fulfilment at Woodland Group, added: “The Woodland fulfilment business is seeing large growth with strategic clients who trust us with their complete end to end supply chain solutions.

“It has been a pleasure working with Verdion to deliver a second facility on the iPort estate which allows us to continue to expand our services out of Doncaster.

“This new dedicated e-commerce facility gives us the ability to store over 15,000 pallets and 12,000 pick locations all being managed by our state-of-the-art, in-house built WMS.

“This facility will further drive our aim to deliver sustainable supply chains, and we have extensive plans in place to make it our flagship for sustainable development.”

iPort is one of the UK’s most advanced multimodal logistics hubs, with capacity for six million sq ft of 24/7 of logistics and light industrial accommodation close to Junction 3 of the M18 and the East Coast Main Line.