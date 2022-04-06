Work begins on 331 new apartments in Leeds as SOYO neighbourhood grows

The building of the Hestia apartments, on behalf of Federated Hermes, is the second phase of Caddick's SOYO neighbourhood scheme, which is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

The scheme comprises two adjoining blocks in the new city centre district, with planning permission held for 331 apartments – a mixture of studio, one, two and three bedrooms – as well as outdoor courtyards, and 12,000 sq. ft retail, restaurant and ground floor amenity space. The blocks will be delivered alongside a new public realm including green spaces and a pedestrian square.

The work will support a further 2,000 construction jobs, with the creation of 10 new apprenticeships.

SOYO Leeds.

Myles Hartley, managing director of Caddick Developments, said: “Projects like SOYO represent a huge investment in Leeds. This development will deliver new homes, commercial spaces and new landscaped areas – all things that will improve the physical built environment. As part the team developing Caddick’s wider ESG approach, I’m also hugely proud that we’ve been able to deliver the ambitious social value targets we set for ourselves, in spite of the challenges of the pandemic.”

Matt Chillingworth, senior investment manager at Federated Hermes, added: “Hestia’s priority is to deliver high quality, sustainable and relevant housing across the UK and in doing so are helping to deliver a meaningful impact on local communities. SOYO Leeds is an ideal location to achieve these goals. Our priority is to effectively integrate into and enhance existing communities creating positive environmental and social outcomes.”

Leeds-based DLG Architects have designed the buildings with sustainability credentials that go beyond current statutory requirements, using techniques to reduce embodied carbon alongside high levels of insulation and renewable technologies part-powering the building.

Caddick Group businesses Caddick Developments, Caddick Land and Caddick Construction will work with the project team to bring the scheme from blueprint to delivery.