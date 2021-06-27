Work begins on Sheffield city centre office building Endeavour

Endeavour forms the fourth and final phase at the Sheffield Digital Campus.

The speculative office development called Endeavour forms the fourth and final phase at the Sheffield Digital Campus (Sheffield DC)

Yorkshire-based GMI Construction has been contracted to deliver the eight-storey Grade A office building, which offers floorplates of up to 10,323 sq ft.

A private 3,584 sq ft roof terrace on the sixth floor overlooking the city is also included.

Adam Varley, head of commercial at SGI, said: “We are delighted to report there is already strong interest from potential occupiers looking for a premium workspace with flexible, open plan floor plates in the city centre.

“The building’s impressive design really creates a sense of arrival, with a double-height entrance reception and new social space allowing visitors and colleagues to interact.”

The development, which has a gross development value (GDV) of £27m, will create up to 140 construction jobs and, once complete, will accommodate up to 800 office workers.

Kate Josephs, chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said: “Easily accessible, high quality office space is absolutely central to attracting investment into our region.”

---

