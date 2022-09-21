Work starts on £650,000 refurbishment of Normanton Market after Covid delays

Most of the work will be to the inside of the market and is part of Wakefield Council’s commitment to spend £4.8m to improve markets across the district.

Market traders will benefit from new welfare facilities, windows, doors, a full electrical rewire, new energy-efficient lighting, and new replacement shutters to the shop fronts.

The local authority said the work should be completed by Christmas

Work is underway to refurbish Normanton Market after the £650,000 project was delayed for months due to Covid.

Outside the market, there will be a new space for residents and shoppers to sit with new street furniture, along with repairs and resurfacing to paved areas.

Freestanding open stalls at the back of the market will be removed.

These have frequently attracted anti-social behaviour and caused concern to residents.

Councillor Darren Byford, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Growth and Property said: ‘Whilst Covid-19 has delayed works, I am thrilled we are now able to deliver on this investment at Normanton.

“The market plays an essential role in the health and vibrancy of the town, contributing to the local economy, bringing people to the town centre and providing an important meeting place for residents and communities.”

Normanton Market has changed in recent years with traditional stalls, selling fruit or vegetables, being replaced by traders offering a service.

“At present a bicycle repair shop and beautician are among the businesses in the market.

Coun Byford added: “The market is going to look fantastic once the work has been completed, and we would encourage anyone who has an idea for a business to get in touch, to discuss the possibility of opening at Normanton Market.”

Coun Lynn Masterman, Deputy Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Growth and Property said: “It’s great to see the work finally get underway.

“I am really excited about our plans for Normanton Market because it will benefit local communities and the traders.

“I’m pleased to say that it will be business as usual, and we are working closely with traders to minimise disruption to them and to shoppers.”

The local authority unveiled proposals to improve the outdoor market in a planning application last year but the work was delayed.

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council’s service director for economic growth, told a Q&A session in March: “It is a little bit behind where we’d like it to be and that’s partly a symptom of Covid – it’s meant a delay to a lot of works actually proceeding.

“We’re hoping to go out shortly to secure a contractor for that scheme.

“So I’d be hopeful that they’ll have started by the summer.”

Council leader Denise Jeffery told the session that she wanted to see the works start as soon as possible, with Normanton badly affected by a lack of post-pandemic footfall.

She said: “It’s a desperate situation and it really needs doing.

“I was there last week and a lot of residents and business came to talk to me, when I was on High Street, about it.