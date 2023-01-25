Work has begun to transform the site of a former B&M store into a new 2.4 acre business park.

Martree Investments will have ploughed £4.5m in the scheme at Clifton Moor in York on completion. The developer acquired the site after the store was destroyed by a fire in 2018.

The project will create 27,000 sq ft of business space across four units ranging from 4,000 sq ft to 8,000 sq ft, as well as a Starbucks drive-through café. It is expected to provide space for dozens of new jobs in the city.

Marrtree Business Park, York, will be the latest in the North Yorkshire-based developer’s portfolio of over 20 business parks, which are located across the north of England. Phase two of the firm’s 70,000 sq ft development at Sowerby Gateway, the new 950-home scheme near Thirsk, was completed in October and is expected to create 40 new jobs for the area.

William Marshall, of Marrtree Investments. Picture: Adrian Murray

William Marshall, director of Marrtree Investments, said: “We are really pleased to be bringing more of the high-quality modern business space, for which Marrtree has become well known, to York.

"Since the pandemic, well-thought-out, ergonomic workplaces, where people actively want to come to work each day, have become more important than ever and that’s what we aim to deliver with all our business parks and the kind of space that is in short supply for York employers.”

