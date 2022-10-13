Swurf launched in Edinburgh earlier this year to bridge the gap between individuals and hospitality venues, including hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Following a positive response to the app which now has over 2,500 users, founder Nikki Gibson selected Leeds as the second city to launch in and has appointed Laura Bartlett as director to drive the business forward there.

Ms Gibson said: “Leeds is a thriving city and a melting pot of entrepreneurs. Laura is a fantastic example of a successful business owner who runs multiple businesses remotely. She has the experience, knowledge and insights into what both the host venues and ‘Swurfers’ need from remote working spaces and will be instrumental for the growth of Swurf in Leeds and beyond.

The Grand Pacific sign outside the newly renovated Queens Hotel in Leeds. Picture: Gary Longbottom

She added: “Since the first lockdown, 60 per cent of adults have been working remotely and hybrid working is now set to become the standard for millions.”

Swurf has already attracted 20 venues in Leeds including Issho, Grand Pacific and Novotel, and has plans to sign up other locations in the surrounding suburbs to make sure everyone has access to a safe space to work.

Ms Bartlett said, “I’ve been living the ‘Swurf life’ for over a decade and I’m delighted to be working with Nikki and the team to make co-working more accessible in Leeds for workers and create additional revenue streams for venues.

“The cost of living crisis is a real challenge, particularly for the hospitality industry, so our aim is to create more opportunities for venues to attract a new customer base and drive footfall, whilst helping individuals to locate safe and welcoming places to work.”

Melissa Gray, business development manager at Grand Pacific said, “There’s no denying the hospitality industry has struggled and continues to face challenges, creating an additional revenue stream, with the support of Swurf was a no brainer for us.

“We look forward to welcoming Swurfers from near and far, providing a safe, inspiring and enjoyable working environment.”