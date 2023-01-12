Works are expected to start this month on the 405,411 sq ft Eclipse logistics development in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Detailed planning consent was granted last month by Doncaster Council, with a speculative target for completion around December 2023.

CBRE’s Industrial team in Leeds, alongside Colliers, have been instructed as joint agents on the development, on behalf of specialist European real estate investor, Blackbrook.

Alice Vacani, vice president at Blackbrook said: “We are excited to be working with the team on this logistics facility, which will be developed with best-in-class technical and ESG specifications in the heart of Yorkshire.

The new 405,411 sq ft Eclipse logistics development in Doncaster.

"The facility is well-positioned for nationwide logistics requirements, boasting strong access both north-south and east-west across the UK, and a strong and available labour force. It’s an excellent new addition to Blackbrook’s portfolio.”

The Grade A, smart logistics space is expected to achieve a BREEAM Excellent certification on completion.

The building, which developers claim is carbon neutral, offers 381,150 sq ft of warehouse/industrial space, as well as Grade A two-storey office accommodation totalling more than 24,000 sq ft with a gatehouse and 256 car parking spaces. 26 EV charging points will also be on site.

Specifications include 18-metre clear heights; 5T floor loads, 40 docks and 4 Euro Docks and is optimised for a single occupier.

Mike Baugh, executive director at CBRE said: “With demand in the region outstripping supply, the investment by Blackbrook into this smart logistics facility is very welcome and sought after.