They are being built on land previously occupied by the Glews Garage car dealership in work being led by Jos. Richardson & Son Limited.

Construction work is expected to take around six months before the new buildings are handed over for fitting out. No opening date for either site has been formally confirmed.

The development on the Glews Garage site will also see the introduction of an eight-bay ultra-fast electric vehicle charging hub, offering charging speeds of up to 150 kWh/hour.

A new KFC restaurant is to be built in Goole

Managing Director Joseph Richardson said: “It is great news that after many years of effort and more than a few false starts KFC and Starbucks will finally be coming to Goole.

"These are internationally recognised brands which I’m sure will be very popular with customers.

"We completed on the legals last week and therefore I’m delighted to make this announcement.”

The fifth generation company which has been in operation since 1892 has also announced that it has successfully secured investment from two pots of grant funding from National Highways and the Secretary of State for Transport respectively.

The grant funding, which is to be 50 per cent matched by Jos. Richardson & Son Ltd will see the creation of more than 50 new HGV parking spaces at Glews Services, and also improvements to its existing shower and toilet block.

Work will start in April and again be completed by Daniel Charles Construction. The estimated build time is nine months.