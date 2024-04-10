The £3.3m scheme at Northminster Business Park, close to York Outer Ring Road, will redevelop three former agricultural grain stores and machinery sheds, into high- specification industrial units.

The former agricultural buildings, on land accessed by Cropton Road, south of the estate’s new, purpose-built DPD distribution centre, became redundant after the landowner sold most of the adjoining farmland to City of York Council for a community woodland.

Business park owner, Northminster Properties Ltd, was granted planning approval for the refurbishment by City of York Council last September and acquired the units in November.

Pictured left to right on the site of Cropton Court: LHL Group director, Daniel Bower; B Jeffrey Construction Ltd director, David Jeffrey; Elvington Park Building Services Ltd director, Jim Hudson, and Northminster Properties managing director, George Burgess.

Northminster Properties managing director, George Burgess, said: “We are delighted to be bringing these redundant buildings back into use, delivering a sustainable expansion to Northminster Business Park and providing much needed accommodation for local businesses.

“We are receiving a high level of interest, even before work started on site, showing strong pent-up demand in the York economy for quality business units. It is also pleasing that we have been able to appoint two York contractors, ensuring that local businesses will also benefit from this development through its construction.”

Developers said that the redevelopment, which starts this week and will complete in September, has the capacity to bring 40 new jobs to the business park.

The scheme, to be called Cropton Court, will create one unit of 6,000 sq ft and two of 8,000 sq ft available for sale or let.