Work underway to convert historic Herald Buildings in Harrogate into shops and apartments

Work is underway to convert former newspaper offices into a new retail and apartment scheme.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 4th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Property developer Rushbond has appointed Ashfield Projects to undertake the careful renovation of the Herald Buildings in Harrogate town centre.

Originally built in the 1850s, they were the headquarters of the Harrogate Advertiser for much of the last century until the newspaper company moved out in 1990.

Most recently, the building operated as a bar for nearly 30 years before closing in 2021.

Work is underway to convert the Herald Buildings in Harrogate town centre into a new retail and apartment scheme. Picture: Rushbond

Rushbond acquired the development in 2021 and work is now underway to transform the buildings into four ground floor retail units and five apartments including a penthouse, designed by SPX Architects.

The apartments, which will benefit from views of the town’s famous Montpellier Hill, will be marketed under Rushbond’s new housebuilding arm – Fallowdale Homes – and are expected to be ready to move into from spring 2025.

Richard Gough, from Rushbond, said: “The renovations will create a sustainable, long-term use for these significant buildings, offering future generations of people the opportunity to live and work in this locally designated heritage asset.

"We hope that by breathing new life into this historic building, the much-loved Montpellier neighbourhood in Harrogate will be further enhanced with new retail spaces to be enjoyed by a growing community of residents.”

