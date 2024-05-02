Worker left with fractured skull after being hit by 32-tonne lorry at Yorkshire recycling firm

The man was an employee of CF Booth Limited, in Rotherham, when the incident happened on August 10, 2020. The man was walking across the yard when he was hit by a 32-tonne skip wagon. He was not wearing his hi-vis jacket at the time and did not see the wagin coming.

The driver of the vehicle did not see the man walking across the yard as he was concentrating on navigating the truck around some skips which had been placed on a corner near to where the employee was crossing.

He was left with a fractured skull and fractured his collar bone in two places – but has since made a full recovery.

CF Booth Limited, in Rotherham, has been fined £1.2m

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) launched an investigation into the incident, and found the site was not organised in a way that allowed people to walk or drive around the site in a safe way.

A statement from the HSE said: “A suitable and sufficient workplace transport risk assessment was not in place for the segregation of vehicles and pedestrians. The company had failed to take steps to properly assess the risks posed by the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

"The incident could have been prevented by adequately assessing the risks and implementing appropriate control measures such as physical barriers and crossing points.

“Every workplace must be safe for the people and vehicles using it and traffic routes must be suitable for the people and vehicles using them. HSE has guidance on workplace transport with advice on keeping traffic routes safe and separating people from vehicles.”

The company, of Clarence Metal Works in Armer Street, Rotherham, admitted breaching section two of the Health and Safety at Work Act and were fined £1.2m at Sheffield Magistrates Court on April 25. The firm was also ordered to pay costs of £5,694.85.