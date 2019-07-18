Wyelands Bank opens new regional office on Albion Street in Leeds

Business bank Wyelands Bank has opened a new regional office on Albion Street in Leeds.

It will help businesses in Yorkshire and the North East access finance. The bank said the office has been opened so that it can get closer to its customers.

The office opening follows Wyelands Bank’s appointment of Henry Wheeler to its working capital solutions team.

Based in Leeds, Mr Wheeler will focus on building the bank’s asset-based lending offer in the region.

Ian Flaxman, managing director for working capital solutions at Wyelands Bank, said: “Small and medium-sized business owners want to meet decisions makers face-to-face. Our new regional office and director in Leeds enable us to serve better our customers that are based in these key locations.

“At Wyelands Bank, we take the time to get to know and understand the businesses we support, helping our customers to unlock growth. With a strong track record in asset-based lending and a solid understanding of businesses in the area, Henry demonstrates our commitment to our customers.”

The move is part of the bank’s strategy to help manufacturing and industrial businesses to trade and grow through by helping them get the right combination of simple financial solutions.

Mr Wheeler, regional director at Wyelands Bank said: “Wyelands Bank is building a reputation as a bank that understands its customers and will tailor solutions to meet a firm’s specific challenge.

“I’m delighted we’ve opened our new office in Leeds and can help more businesses throughout Yorkshire and the North East to unlock growth.”